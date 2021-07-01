4BR Thursday Interview with Tom Redmond

We catch up with Tom Redmond to find out more about what's been happening at Chetham's School of Music... from Big Phat Brass with Mike Lovatt to post Covid education...

We catch up again with Tom Redmond to find out more about what's been happening at Chetham's School of Music in Manchester.



He talks about the exciting opportunities that are on offer — especially with the visit of Mike Lovatt and the the symphony concert at Bridgewater Hall conducted by Ben Gernon, but also the importance of the forthcoming conference on a post Covid-19 education future — and why young voices and opinions are so important.