Cory add new players to the ranks

A quartet of new as familiar faces will add to the Cory ranks as they prepare for the defence of their titles later in the year.

The world's number 1 ranked band has welcomed four new players to its ranks as it looks ahead to the autumn and the defence of its British Open, National and Brass in Concert titles.

Two are brand new signings for Cory in the shape of cornet player Ffion Haf Morris and horn, Megan Giles, whilst Richard Knight and Gareth Robinson make a welcome return to the band on horn and trombone respectively.

Retirement

Musical Director Philip Harper told 4BR: "Like a number of bands, Cory has been enjoying a return to activity after more than a year of enforced silence, and we are now regularly rehearsing under strict covid-compliant conditions every week.

However, that has meant some new personnel changes — one of which has come with the retirement of our longest-serving member, Phill Harris, who joined Cory back in 1980."

He added: "His service to the band has been absolutely second-to-none and I was sad to hear of his decision during the lockdown. We haven't been able to properly say goodbye to him yet, but we certainly mark it in the appropriate way when we can. His presence in the cornet section for over 40 years will be sorely missed!"

New players

Phil revealed that cornet player Ffion Haf Morris, is a recent graduate from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) in Cardiff and joins from Llwydcoed Band having also made her mark with the National Youth Brass Band of Wales.

And with Karen Fletcher's circumstances changing on recent months, her second horn position will be filled by Megan Giles, a second year student at RWCMD. Originally from Wantage Band she has most recently been playing with City of Cardiff.

Returnees

The two returnees are Richard Knight on horn and Gareth Robinson on trombone, who have agreed to fill the roles on an ongoing basis.

Philip Harper added: "I'm delighted to bring someone like Ffion in with her qualities of playing and personality, whilst Megan's audition was fantastic and I think she will do really well with us in the years ahead.

Richard and Gareth return to keep the seats warm before our players, who moved away from Wales due to the pandemic, return to Wales.

We all just can't wait to get started again, we're raring to go."