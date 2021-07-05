                 

4BR Monday Interview with Martin Bailey

We find out more about Vincent van Gogh's musical connections with the author and journalist Martin Bailey following the discovery that the great Dutch artist was a honorary member of his local wind band.

vanGogh
  Vincent van Gogh was a founder honorary member of Harmonie de Vooruitgang Wind Band

For the Monday interview on 4BR we are joined by journalist and author Martin Bailey who writes a weekly blog for the 'The Art Newspaper'.

Martin is a leading expert on the Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, and has published numerous articles many of which have shed new light on his life and work.

Discovery

These include the recent discovery of an entry in a ledger containing the names of the 68 Honorary Members who helped establish the formation of the Harmonie de Vooruitgang (Harmony of Progress) wind band in the Dutch town of Nuenen in 1884 — later to become Brass Band Nuenen.

Van Gogh lived and worked in the town for two years from December 1883, producing one his most celebrated works, 'The Potato Eaters' there in early 1885.

Martin tells us that the discovery sheds new light on his time in Nuenen.

Find out more

You can find out more about Martins' articles and blogs on Van Gogh at: www.theartnewspaper.com

        

4BR Monday Interview with Martin Bailey

