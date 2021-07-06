Open link for Skipsey and NASUWT Riverside

                 

Lee Skipsey will lead the 2019 Grand Shield winner at the British Open at Symphony Hall in September.

NASUWT Riverside Band will link up with former City of Bradford MD, Lee Skipsey to lead them to the British Open in Birmingham in September.

The 2019 Grand Shield winner has also announced a number of personnel changes as they look for the performing Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' at Symphony Hall.

New additions

The band's bass trombonist Brian Gibson has stepped down from contesting after 43 years of outstanding service with his role taken by the respected Gareth Sykes.

Meanwhile, Wayne Filer has joined on assistant principal cornet after Matthew Snaith left to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, whilst Beth Carabine has joined the percussion team after a break from playing.

Looking forward

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We welcome all three signings but take the opportunity to thank those stepping down for their outstanding service and commitment to the band.

We are certainly looking forward to working with Lee on what is a fantastic piece."

        

