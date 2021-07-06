Greenfield looks for quartet to complete line-up

The Greenfield Whit Friday Autumn Leaves contest is looking for four bands to fill its list for its September event.

4BR has been informed that there has been a great response from bands wishing to enter the new 'Autumn Leaves Brass Band Contest' which is being organised by the Greenfield Whit Friday Brass Band Contest Committee on Ladhill Playing Fields in the village on Sunday 5th September (1.00pm to 6.00pm)

Join us

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Bands of all sections and levels are invited to join us on our elevated stage in front of a large and appreciative audience.

The five major prizes range from £200 to £500 including a £200 first prize for non-section/social bands, youth and youth training bands. All bands not winning a main prize will receive a £150 runners-up award."





Celebrate

Speaking to 4BR, Frank Rothwell the Chairman of the Greenfield contest said: "We aim to promote a quality, relaxed, family Sunday afternoon event to celebrate the end of Covid on the day before the children go back to school."



To apply to enter and receive the rules email: RothwellFrank50@gmail.com

phone 07802 938 270