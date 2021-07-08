Gloucester BBA Contest looks set for November

The popular own-choice contest is earmarked for November with action from Championship to unregistered level.

The Gloucester Brass Band Association (GBBA) is looking forward to its annual event on 21st November at Rednock School in Dursley in Gloucestershire (GL11 4BY).

The own-choice/march/test-piece event will be held face to face in plenty of time to allow bands to get back into the regular regime of contest rehearsal.

The adjudicator for the event is the highly experienced Dave Lea.

Sections

The Own Choice contest is split into four sections:

Class A: Championship & First Section

Class B: Second & Third Section

Class C: Fourth Section

Class D: Youth, Training & Unregistered

Entry fee:

GBBA member bands (Class A-C): £100

Non-member bands (Class A-C): £115

Class D: £40

Prize money:

Class A: £200

Class B & C: £150

Class D: Music vouchers sponsored by Wright & Round

More information:

The deadline for entries is Thursday 30th September

To find out more go to: https://www.gbba-online.org.uk/contests