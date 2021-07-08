Gloucester BBA Contest looks set for November

The Gloucester Brass Band Association (GBBA) is looking forward to its annual event on 21st November at Rednock School in Dursley in Gloucestershire (GL11 4BY).
The own-choice/march/test-piece event will be held face to face in plenty of time to allow bands to get back into the regular regime of contest rehearsal.
The adjudicator for the event is the highly experienced Dave Lea.
Sections
The Own Choice contest is split into four sections:
Class A: Championship & First Section
Class B: Second & Third Section
Class C: Fourth Section
Class D: Youth, Training & Unregistered
Entry fee:
GBBA member bands (Class A-C): £100
Non-member bands (Class A-C): £115
Class D: £40
Prize money:
Class A: £200
Class B & C: £150
Class D: Music vouchers sponsored by Wright & Round
More information:
The deadline for entries is Thursday 30th September
To find out more go to: https://www.gbba-online.org.uk/contests