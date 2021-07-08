                 

Leicestershire Brass Band Association contest postponed

Venue problems lead to postponement of popular band contest.

lbba
  The event has now been postponed to a later date

Thursday, 08 July 2021

        

4BR has been informed that the popular Leicestershire Brass Band Association contest due to have taken place in November has been postponed.

In a press release issued Association Secretary Adam Whittle they stated: "The committee at Leicestershire Brass Band Association are sad to announce the cancellation of our 2021 Annual Contest.

Venue

Sadly, our venue provider has taken the decision to postpone all events on site until 2022. Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone our contest once more."

All entered bands have been contacted directly by email and have been offered two options.

Option 1: Cancelation of entry in full, with all entry paperwork destroyed and full refund given.

Option 2: Postponed entry with all paperwork kept on file and payment held until 2022.

Any band that has submitted an entry should contact the association secretary, Adam Whittle.

        

