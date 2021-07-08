                 

News

All that jazz — hopefully...

The Marsden Jazz Festival aims to be back later this year — but its needs support.

Marsden
  The festival hopes to bring more musical joy to people of all ages later this year

Thursday, 08 July 2021

        

It is not only the brass banding world that is finding difficulty returning to live performance, with news that the popular Marsden Jazz Festival has set up a Crowdfunding campaign to help them return later this year.

Founded in 1992 in the Yorkshire Pennines, it had to cancel its 2020 event with the focus now on a return in 2021.

Crowdfunding campaign

A spokesperson said: "Whilst the Pennine village fell quiet last year, the festival organisers are doing all they can to fill the streets of Marsden with live music, excitement, and a sense of togetherness this year."

The Crowdfunding campaign aims to raise £10,000 which will support the festival to return in Covid-19 safety, with all the type of musical attractions that visitors have come to enjoy

Welcome back

Barney Stevenson, Artistic Director for Marsden Jazz Festival said: "By moving many of our gigs outdoors, we are transforming the festival into a fantastic, safe, high-quality live music experience that continues our tradition of diversity and inclusion and still feels like Marsden Jazz Festival.

We can't wait to welcome you all back this October."

It is hoped that full performance details will be released mid-August when all fundraising is completed and that's why the festival is asking for support now from it's audiences and supporters.

I've been playing there for over 15 years and I hope I'm going to be there for another 15 along with a fabulous team, delivering the most incredible jazz music this country produces!Dennis Rollins MBE

Supporter

One supporter is legendary trombonist, Dennis Rollins MBE has pledged his support for the festival with a video which can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oCh95U74IM

He said: "It's a real pleasure to play at this festival — I've been playing there for over 15 years and I hope I'm going to be there for another 15 along with a fabulous team, delivering the most incredible jazz music this country produces!"

Find out more

The Crowdfunding appeal can be supported at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/help-bring-marsden-jazz-festival-back-in-2021

Image: Courtesy of Liz Baker

        

