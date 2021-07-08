                 

*
banner

News

4BR Euro Final quiz: It's coming home?

A trio of fantastic Alliance tenor horn mouthpieces and some great brass band CDs could be coming your way as well if you can answer our Euro final questions...

Euro
  Get the Italian/England answers right and the prizes could be on their way to you

Thursday, 08 July 2021

        

See if you can come up with the five answers to our quiz to win a trio of great Alliance tenor horn mouthpieces and some cracking brass band CDs for you and your band worth over £200.

Big game

In honour of the big game at Wembley on Sunday between England and Italy we have a few questions that you need to get right to win a cracking prize thanks to our friends at Denis Wick and our CD library.

Questions:

1. Which former Nottingham Forest and England 'Psycho' full back revealed in an interview that he is both a fan of punk rock music as well as the Gilbert & Sullivan Savoy operettas such as 'Pirates of Penzance?

Was it?
a. Ray Wilson
b. Ashley Cole
c. Stuart Pearce


2. Which Wagner opera and recent Regional Championship test-piece, tells the story of the last Tribune of Rome?

a. Tristan & Isolde
b. Rienzi
c. Le Carnaval Romain


3. What's the link between the current manager of the Italian national football team, 'The Pink Panther' and a former American World Lightweight boxing champion with the nickname 'Boom, Boom'?


4. Which English band became World Champions over 50 years ago on a test piece by Hector Berlioz about an Italian goldsmith, draftsman, author, musician, soldier and sculptor born in Florence in 1500?

a. Brighouse & Rastrick
b. Black Dyke
c. GUS Band


5. Which famous 1960s gold bullion robbery film takes place when the city of Turin is packed with football fans watching an Italy versus England football match?

a. The Great St Trinian's Train Robbery
b. The Italian Job
c. La Dolce Vita

In honour of the big game at Wembley on Sunday between England and Italy we have a few questions that you need to get right to win a cracking prize thanks to our friends at Denis Wick and our CD library4BR

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Sunday 11th July.

Auld enemy winner:

Our old enemy winner was June Deans — from Scotland who knew that it was CWS (Glasgow) that won the National title at the Royal Albert Hall playing 'English Heritage' and that it was Howard Snell who was inspired to write 'Gallery' used at the 2017 Nationals after a number of pictures he saw displayed in art galleries.

It was Tam 'O'Shanter who had thrilling ride for home on a horse called Meg in a test-piece by composer Denis Wright, whilst the link between Scotland's joint leading goal scorer, the famous English maker of golden brass band mouthpieces and a children's comic strip character who had a dog called Gnasher, was the name Denis — as in Law, Wick and 'The Menace'.

Finally, it is cornet star Jim Hayes who leads a secret spy life as Jonny Midnight.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Glenn Van Looy

4BR Thursday Interview with Glenn Van Looy

July 8 • We catch up with the the virtuoso Belgian euph star who has just become a Doctor in Musical Arts following two years of research and performance — interrupted by Covid and the wonderful arrival of a new addition to the family.

BBE

Brass Bands England responds to Brighouse open letter

July 8 • Brass Bands England makes a robust defence of its ongoing work, aims and ambitions in response to the request for open and honest dialogue from Brighosue & Rastrick Band.

Euro

4BR Euro Final quiz: It's coming home?

July 8 • A trio of fantastic Alliance tenor horn mouthpieces and some great brass band CDs could be coming your way as well if you can answer our Euro final questions...

River City Brass

River City Brass prepares for concert returns

July 8 • After their enforced Covid-19 break, the 40th anniversary of River City Brass Band will be celebrated by a season of concerts.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Saturday 3 July • 2 Fountain St, Halifax HX1 1BP

Black Dyke Band - Ripon City Band at Ripon Cathedral

Sunday 4 July • Minster Road,Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1QS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

July 8 • To add to our recent very successful recruitment initiative we are inviting the following to join our progressive and ambitious band. Eb BASS, SOLO BARITONE, 3rd CORNET.

Shipston Town Band

July 8 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Chelmsford Silver Band

July 8 • Principal Cornet. Friendly, active and non-competition band established 70 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals are well attended with average of 28 players and held on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist Church Chelmsford

Pro Cards »

Gary Davies


Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top