4BR Euro Final quiz: It's coming home?

A trio of fantastic Alliance tenor horn mouthpieces and some great brass band CDs could be coming your way as well if you can answer our Euro final questions...

See if you can come up with the five answers to our quiz to win a trio of great Alliance tenor horn mouthpieces and some cracking brass band CDs for you and your band worth over £200.





Big game

In honour of the big game at Wembley on Sunday between England and Italy we have a few questions that you need to get right to win a cracking prize thanks to our friends at Denis Wick and our CD library.

Questions:

1. Which former Nottingham Forest and England 'Psycho' full back revealed in an interview that he is both a fan of punk rock music as well as the Gilbert & Sullivan Savoy operettas such as 'Pirates of Penzance?

Was it?

a. Ray Wilson

b. Ashley Cole

c. Stuart Pearce



2. Which Wagner opera and recent Regional Championship test-piece, tells the story of the last Tribune of Rome?

a. Tristan & Isolde

b. Rienzi

c. Le Carnaval Romain



3. What's the link between the current manager of the Italian national football team, 'The Pink Panther' and a former American World Lightweight boxing champion with the nickname 'Boom, Boom'?



4. Which English band became World Champions over 50 years ago on a test piece by Hector Berlioz about an Italian goldsmith, draftsman, author, musician, soldier and sculptor born in Florence in 1500?

a. Brighouse & Rastrick

b. Black Dyke

c. GUS Band



5. Which famous 1960s gold bullion robbery film takes place when the city of Turin is packed with football fans watching an Italy versus England football match?

a. The Great St Trinian's Train Robbery

b. The Italian Job

c. La Dolce Vita

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Sunday 11th July.

Auld enemy winner:

Our old enemy winner was June Deans — from Scotland who knew that it was CWS (Glasgow) that won the National title at the Royal Albert Hall playing 'English Heritage' and that it was Howard Snell who was inspired to write 'Gallery' used at the 2017 Nationals after a number of pictures he saw displayed in art galleries.

It was Tam 'O'Shanter who had thrilling ride for home on a horse called Meg in a test-piece by composer Denis Wright, whilst the link between Scotland's joint leading goal scorer, the famous English maker of golden brass band mouthpieces and a children's comic strip character who had a dog called Gnasher, was the name Denis — as in Law, Wick and 'The Menace'.

Finally, it is cornet star Jim Hayes who leads a secret spy life as Jonny Midnight.