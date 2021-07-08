                 

Brass Bands England responds to Brighouse open letter

Brass Bands England makes a robust defence of its ongoing work, aims and ambitions in response to the request for open and honest dialogue from Brighosue & Rastrick Band.

BBE
  The response was signed by Kenneth Crookston and Mike Kilroy

Thursday, 08 July 2021

        

Brass Bands England has issued a robust defence of its ongoing work and ambitions in its response to the recent open letter written by the General Committee of Brighouse & Rastrick Band.

The West Riding organistion had questioned aspects of BBE's approach following a published response made in respect to an update in Covid-19 guidance from the Department of Culture Media & Sport.

The band felt it also contained "thinly veiled attacks" on them, leading them to request "open and honest dialogue" and a "frank retraction and apology to the band".

Go to: https://www.4barsrest.com/news/47862/brighouse-look-for-open-and-honest-dialogue-from-brass-bands-england

Response

4BR had asked Brass Bands England for a response which they said they would make, and which has now been issued.

It has been published in full at: https://www.4barsrest.com/articles/2021/1926.asp

Extensive

Signed by Kenneth Crookston (CEO) and Mike Kilroy (Chairman) it sets out an extensive defence of their actions, a comprehensive list of achievements to date and some of its ongoing aims and objectives.

In it they say that, "BBE's first responsibility is to help to ensure the health and safety of our 446 member organisations, encompassing approximately 550 individual banding groups and in excess of 15,000 individuals".

They add that they had received, "...literally hundreds of communications from member organisations and individuals seeking clarification of the Government's social-distancing rules in the wake of B&R's online concert on 12th June"

No desire

The statement also points out that, "We had no desire to highlight any member organisations by naming them specifically."

The response gives no fewer than 19 examples of its work and achievements.

No current governing ambition



Interestingly it states that whilst, "B&R rightly points out that BBE is not a governing body,"(it is a not-for-profit, Arts Council England-funded Sector Support Organisation) it has also "never claimed to be and have no current ambition to become one."

They added: "Despite being very successful in some other banding nations, it hasn't yet been truly established that a 'governing' body would be the best way forward for brass bands in England."

BBE has "worked diligently, and with multiple agencies, to provide brass bands with robust advice in order to keep our community as safe as possible."BBE

Bell covers

BBE admits that, "The subject of bell covers has clearly been a source of mixed opinion in recent months", although it says, "that they are just one of a number of mitigations that meet the DCMS guidance and aren't required specifically when proper barriers or enhanced ventilation are in place."

It believes its work, "over the past 16 months"has shown that BBE has "...worked diligently, and with multiple agencies, to provide brass bands with robust advice in order to keep our community as safe as possible."

Clarity

And whilst emphasising once more that the DCMS guidance states: 'Activities can take place with multiple permitted groups, provided the groups are kept separate throughout the activityâ€¦ In all settings, social distancing should be maintained between people who do not live together or share a bubble', they do, "thank the band for giving us this opportunity to bring clarity to our role for a wider audience."

For the full response go to: https://www.4barsrest.com/articles/2021/1926.asp

        

