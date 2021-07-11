                 

*
banner

News

Saltash back in action with the Mayor's seal of approval

Slatash Town Band has returned to action with a vote of confidence from the local Town Mayor

Saltash
  The band was presented with the glass award by the local Town Mayor

Sunday, 11 July 2021

        

After months of musical inactivity due to the enforced Covid-19 break from rehearsals, Saltash Town Band recently returned (with appropriate measures in place).

At the first rehearsal the Cornish band were visited by the Town Mayor who presented an award, recognising the input of the band to the town and in its ongoing support of the local community.

Valued part

On presenting the award Cllr Peter Samuels said: "After these troubling times, we wanted the band to still feel a valued part of the community even though they have not been able to undertake their normal engagement."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Hogan Music

Hogan Music set to provide inspiration and motivation for youngsters

July 11 • A series of 3-day Band Academy courses is being held to help children recover lost musical inspiration and motivation.

Saltash

Saltash back in action with the Mayor's seal of approval

July 11 • Slatash Town Band has returned to action with a vote of confidence from the local Town Mayor

Whitburn

Report & Results: 2021 Whitburn Band Virtual Festival

July 11 • There was plenty of fantastic entertainment on show for a worldwide audience to enjoy as Unison Kinneil, Kingdom Brass, Lochgelly, Whitburn Heartlands, Kilmarnock Concert Brass and Riverside Youth Bands take the virtual honours.

Whit

Grand, Grand, Grand, Grand Whit Friday outcome by Foden's

July 10 • The Foden's online Whit Friday contest raised over £4,000 for the two Whit Friday circuit organisers to help their efforts to return in 2022.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

July 11 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Rainford Band

July 10 • Rainford Band (Championship Section) requires: First class Bass Trombone and BBb flat bass players.

Chinnor Silver

July 10 • We have started rehearsals in line with guide lines and want CORNETS & PERCUSSIONISTS to join us. Rehearsals are on a wednesday in our newly refurbished bandroom. Concerts and contests planned. Why not come along for a blow and check us out

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top