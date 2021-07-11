Saltash back in action with the Mayor's seal of approval

Slatash Town Band has returned to action with a vote of confidence from the local Town Mayor

After months of musical inactivity due to the enforced Covid-19 break from rehearsals, Saltash Town Band recently returned (with appropriate measures in place).

At the first rehearsal the Cornish band were visited by the Town Mayor who presented an award, recognising the input of the band to the town and in its ongoing support of the local community.

Valued part

On presenting the award Cllr Peter Samuels said: "After these troubling times, we wanted the band to still feel a valued part of the community even though they have not been able to undertake their normal engagement."