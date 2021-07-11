Hogan Music set to provide inspiration and motivation for youngsters

A series of 3-day Band Academy courses is being held to help children recover lost musical inspiration and motivation.

A new series of courses aimed at offering youngsters the opportunity to explore their musical abilities has been launched by Hogan Music

Founded in Newbury in 1986, Hogan Music is an independent music service that provides innovative and forward thinking instrumental and vocal tuition, and they believe their three day 'Band Academy' course will enable 11-18 years an unique opportunity to form a band and make a recording.

Band Academy

The 'Band Academy' course is aimed at youngsters who play electric guitar, bass, keys, drums or who sing to form a band and make a recording or give a performance at the end.

During August there will be visits from the inspirational jazz and blues pianist Tim Richards as well as a contemporary vocal experience with local singing organisation VoxFresh.

The course has also teamed up with FutureDJs to give up to 10 young people the opportunity to learn how to DJ in just three days.

The initiative has been set up following research that showed that 44% of children have decreased the amount of time they spent on hobbies and activities during lockdown.

Inspire and motivate

Sam Wyne, Head of Partnerships & Development told 4BR: "With the restrictions placed upon us during the last year, there has been little room for creativity or for the opportunity to try new things and this statistic is something we need to urgently change!

We've put together a month of activities which will inspire and motivate people (young and older!) to try new things and help to ignite that spark for music that they may have lost during these difficult times. I can't wait to see and hear these experiences in action!"

Spaces are limited on each course and they will be popular.

Find out more

You can view the complete schedule at: www.hoganmusic.co.uk or take a look at their Facebook page www.facebook.com/HoganMusicNewbury for regular updates.

grass root music making and delivering a world class experience for the musicians of the future.