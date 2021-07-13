                 

Black Dyke continues Bandstand connections

Performances at the iconic Delph Band Club and a trip to inspire youngsters in Barnsley were the latest stop offs on Black Dyke's popular Bandstand Tour.

  The young brass players from the Barnsley Music Centre Youth Band were certainly pleased to play with the band

Tuesday, 13 July 2021

        

The latest leg of Black Dyke's 'Bandstand Tour' saw the Queensbury band roll into Whit Friday country for an open-air concert appearance outside the iconic Delph Band Club.

The venue usually plays host to one of the most popular Whit Friday contests of the year — one that attracts bands from all around the world eager to perform there — invariably well into the night.

The Sound

On this occasion though it was an afternoon concert as they were joined by Delph Band under Musical Director Phil Goodwin, who recently notched up his 41st year at the helm of the band in addition to the 36 years on tuba at Black Dyke.

He told 4BR: "It was great to hear the sounds of brass music echoing down the village high street — appropriately named 'The Sound' — once more. We can now all hope that it heralds the return of the Whit Friday contests next year."

The following day the band travelled over the Pennines from Lancashire into Barnsley, South Yorkshire where they had the opportunity of inspiring the next generation of young brass players from the Barnsley Music Centre Youth Band (above)

Memorable day

Their conductor is also connected with Black Dyke, as Connor Lennon the soprano player with the Yorkshire champion.

He told 4BR: "What a great boost this was for our youngsters. It was not only the first opportunity many have had to perform in public but to do it with the support of Black Dyke players made it such a memorable day for them. I've never had so many children so keen to play!"

This has been one of the band's most popular projects — not just due to the nature of bringing music back into the heart of communities, but by the reception we have enjoyedProf Nicholas Childs

Heart of communities

Speaking about the two visits, Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "This has been one of the band's most popular projects — not just due to the nature of bringing music back into the heart of communities, but by the reception we have enjoyed.

It's been one way of supporting local communities through our Arts Council Culture Recovery Fund initiatives and its been a huge success."

Last leg

The Bandstand Tour concludes next week when Black Dyke travel to Boscombe and Bournemouth on Saturday 17th July where they will share the platform with Boscombe SA band under the leadership of Dr Howard Evans.

        

