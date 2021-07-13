                 

Brighouse and Dallas add to wobplay platform

Two cracking recordings 40 years and an Ocean apart add to the musical attractions of the Wobply.com platform

 

Tuesday, 13 July 2021

        

There are now two cracking concert recordings spanning eras as well as continents that are now available on the www.wobplay.com platform.

Carnival

The first comes from Brighouse & Rastrick — and their 1981 'In Concert' LP featuring their 1980 National Championship title winning performance of Dvorak's 'Carnival Overture' live from the stage of the Royal Albert Hall.

It's a thrilling rendition under the baton of Geoffrey Brand — full of musical verve and visceral excitement, and which saw them claim the title for the first time since 1973 deny their great rivals Black Dyke a fifth consecutive win at the event (they had claimed a hat-trick in 1975/76/77 and returned after their enforced absence in 1978 to win again in 1979).

Also featured are solo by the late Roy Roe on soprano and Stephen Lord on euphonium as well one of the band's signature pieces, 'Polovtsian Dances' arranged by Eddie Huckridge.

To find out more: www.wobplay.com

Dallas

Fast forward 41 years later and you can also enjoy the Dallas Brass Band from Texas under the direction of Dr Daniel Cook with a studio concert programme.

It features seven works from the opening 'Fanfare for Brass and Percussion: For Uncommon Valour' by Andrew E Lawson arranged by Andrew Wainwright all the way through to 'To Boldly Go' by Peter Graham.

Also featured is the band's star euphonium player, Grant Jameson enjoying himself on Monti's famous 'Czardas'.

Taster:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTGQSrU1RGQ

        

