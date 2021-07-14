Catch the Ladies of Midnight Blue in the heart of London

A series of free open air concerts in King's Cross next month will feature the fantastic percussion and brass sounds of the remarkable Ladies of Midnight Blue duo.

There is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy open-air music in the heart of London next month with the series of free open-air Cubitt Session performances at London's King's Cross.

The annual open-air music festival is held in Coal Drops Yard, and brings together the world's finest folk, jazz, classical and experimental musicians to present a diverse and exciting mix of live music over 12 days — starting on Wednesday 11th August.

Open air

The open-access festival also makes it possible for everyone to share performances of the highest quality — with a line-up that features the prize-winning klezmer and Balkan band, She'Koyokh; the truthful, soul-bearing love songs of MarthaGunn; and winner of album of the year at the 2020 Parliamentary Jazz Awards, the Kate Williams Quintet.

With live concerts every evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, and from 1.00pm to 6.00pm on Sundays, Cubitt Sessions offers Londoners and visitors a fantastic free musical experience — from the sounds of contemporary Trinidad, interspersed with evenings of opera, musical theatre and song.

Ladies of Midnight Blue

Also featured on Thursday 12th August are Afro-Latin percussion and brass duet of Hannabiell Sanders and Yilis del Carmen Suriel, known as 'Ladies of Midnight Blue'.

They create a powerful and upbeat fusion of rhythms, weaving combinations of melodic percussion, brass, vocal chants, and mbira.

Hannabiell and Yilis are the co-founders and Directors of Harambee Pasadia CIC. Harambee in Swahili means 'let's pull together' and Pasadia in Spanish means 'to spend the day.' They also produce Harambee Pasadia the Afro-Fusion Arts Festival.

Ladies of Midnight Blue have performed and facilitated workshops and residencies all over the world. They believe in everyday activism, which they see as a commitment to work towards equality and justice in all aspects of their lives and for their communities.

Broad range

The organisers promise a broad range of musical styles and just about something for every age and every taste.

Named after the architect Lewis Cubitt who designed the Granary Building that overlooks Granary Square, the Cubitt Sessions are produced and directed by Martin Collins, Executive Director of Russell Maliphant Dance Company, and presented in collaboration with TÃªte Ã TÃªte, Lafayette, English Folk Dance and Song Society, Kings Place and Anthony Whitworth-Jones.

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.kingscross.co.uk/cubitt-sessions

https://www.hannabiell.com/