                 

*
banner

News

Catch the Ladies of Midnight Blue in the heart of London

A series of free open air concerts in King's Cross next month will feature the fantastic percussion and brass sounds of the remarkable Ladies of Midnight Blue duo.

Midnight
  The duo have notched up numerous high profile performances over the past few years

Wednesday, 14 July 2021

        

There is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy open-air music in the heart of London next month with the series of free open-air Cubitt Session performances at London's King's Cross.

The annual open-air music festival is held in Coal Drops Yard, and brings together the world's finest folk, jazz, classical and experimental musicians to present a diverse and exciting mix of live music over 12 days — starting on Wednesday 11th August.

Open air

The open-access festival also makes it possible for everyone to share performances of the highest quality — with a line-up that features the prize-winning klezmer and Balkan band, She'Koyokh; the truthful, soul-bearing love songs of MarthaGunn; and winner of album of the year at the 2020 Parliamentary Jazz Awards, the Kate Williams Quintet.

With live concerts every evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, and from 1.00pm to 6.00pm on Sundays, Cubitt Sessions offers Londoners and visitors a fantastic free musical experience — from the sounds of contemporary Trinidad, interspersed with evenings of opera, musical theatre and song.

Ladies of Midnight Blue

Also featured on Thursday 12th August are Afro-Latin percussion and brass duet of Hannabiell Sanders and Yilis del Carmen Suriel, known as 'Ladies of Midnight Blue'.

They create a powerful and upbeat fusion of rhythms, weaving combinations of melodic percussion, brass, vocal chants, and mbira.

Hannabiell and Yilis are the co-founders and Directors of Harambee Pasadia CIC. Harambee in Swahili means 'let's pull together' and Pasadia in Spanish means 'to spend the day.' They also produce Harambee Pasadia the Afro-Fusion Arts Festival.

Ladies of Midnight Blue have performed and facilitated workshops and residencies all over the world. They believe in everyday activism, which they see as a commitment to work towards equality and justice in all aspects of their lives and for their communities.

They create a powerful and upbeat fusion of rhythms, weaving combinations of melodic percussion, brass, vocal chants, and mbira4BR

Broad range

The organisers promise a broad range of musical styles and just about something for every age and every taste.

Named after the architect Lewis Cubitt who designed the Granary Building that overlooks Granary Square, the Cubitt Sessions are produced and directed by Martin Collins, Executive Director of Russell Maliphant Dance Company, and presented in collaboration with TÃªte Ã  TÃªte, Lafayette, English Folk Dance and Song Society, Kings Place and Anthony Whitworth-Jones.

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://www.kingscross.co.uk/cubitt-sessions

https://www.hannabiell.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Scotland

Free music tuition gets £7m boost in Scotland

July 14 • Scottish councils will be given an extra £7m to fund free music tuition for pupils in the new school term.

Withington

4BR Wednesday Interview with Allan Withington

July 14 • We catch up with Allan Withington to find out more about his inventive search for the perfect 'Il Maestro'...

bss

2021 Brass Band Summer School cancelled

July 14 • The popular course held at Harrogate has been cancelled due to caution over ongoing Covid-19 concerns.

British Open

British Open tickets still up for grabs

July 14 • With further news on relaxations on Covid-19 guidelines why not make sure you get your tickets for the British Open and Sunday Gala Concert safely booked.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 14 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

July 14 • In preparation for Cheltenham Finals, 2nd section, we are looking for the following players -. Solo euphonium, 1st horn, back row cornet, bass trombone.

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

July 13 • As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top