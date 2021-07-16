4BR Friday Interview with Ralph Riddiough

We speak to one of the main figures behind the campaign to get free music tuition services provided in Scottish Schools — and his hopes now that the Scottish Government has announced £7 million of investment in the next school year.

4BR talks to brass band campaigner Ralph Riddiough who was one of the foremost campaigners to demand the abolition of charges for music tuition in schools in Scotland since they were first introduced in South Ayrshire in 2018.

The Scottish government has now announced that they will provide £7 million of funding direct to local authorities for the 2021/22 education year.

Ralph, who plays baritone with Kilmarnock Concert Brass was encouraged by his local MSP to petition the Scottish Parliament on the issue which attracted 12,000 supporters for the cause.

He was also joined by Making Music UK's Alison Reeves and trumpeter Mick Cooke of the Scottish Indie band Belle & Sebastian to address to the Scottish Parliament's Public Petitions Committee in 2018.

Others also added their support such as renowned trumpeter John Wallace to get the Scottish Parliament to look into the subject of music education in schools through a review undertaken by the Education and Skills Committee.

The breakthrough came with the report entitled 'A Note of Concern' which came out in favour of free music tuition for pupils.

Ralph launched a crowd funding campaign which raised £15,000 to enable the hire of a QC to prepare an opinion which supported the cause for submission to the Scottish Government.

Political pressure

That put pressure on all political parties who offered their pledges at the May elections to ensure free music tuition — and this was announced by the Scottish National Party this week.

The service in Scotland costs councils a total of £30 million of which they have been raising £4m or more from fees. The £7m of new money pledged by the Scottish Government replaces the fee income in an agreement that is politically binding — although it still falls short of the ultimate goal of ensuring long term, year on year sustainable investment.



Ralph talks about the campaign, it success, and what he hopes it will lead to.