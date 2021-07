Results: 2021 New Zealand National Championships

Golborne Brass July 17 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Epping Forest Band July 16 • Now that we are back together, we invite applications for a 2nd Horn,Tenor Trombone and Euph to complete our line up. The band meet on Monday evenings (plus extra rehearsals depending on engagements) between 8-10pm in our own band room in Epping, Essex.

Shipston Town Band July 16 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area