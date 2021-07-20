                 

*
banner

News

Black Dyke tour ends with warm confidence

The Queensbury band's nationwide Bandstand Tour was warmly received on its last leg with Boscombe Salvation Army Band.

Dyke
  The trip to Bournemouth came with a warm welcome in the sunshine.

Tuesday, 20 July 2021

        

Black Dyke completed their nationwide 'Bandstand Tour' with a visit to the south of England to Boscombe and Bournemouth.

It may have been a six hour drive on a coach from Queensbury, but the ensemble under the direction of Prof Nicholas Childs was made to feel very much at home thanks to the welcome that was as warm as the weather at Boscombe's Fisherman's Walk Bandstand.

31 degrees

"It's not often we get to perform on traditional bandstands, and especially when its 31 degrees!", Principal cornet Richard Marshall told 4BR. "The welcome though was wonderful and it was so good to perform to people sat out enjoying the weather and the music."

Black Dyke performed alongside Boscombe Salvation Army Band, with the musical partnership enhanced when Prof Childs accepted the invitation to conduct Boscombe in James Anderson's 'Pioneers'.

The gesture was reciprocated when Boscombe Deputy Bandmaster Kevin Whittingham conducted Black Dyke in the march, 'Redcliffe', in memory of his father, Ged, a former flugel horn player of Boscombe and lifelong 'Pondasher' supporter of Black Dyke.

Build on

Prof Childs told 4BR: "This was a great way to round the tour off — and a great reminder of the appetite for live brass band music making the length and breadth of country.

The response to our performance has been so heartening and has brought Black Dyke a new connection with audiences which we now hope to build on further.

If the weather was always like this we could do these performances every week!"

Special moment

Speaking about the event Boscombe Bandmaster Howard Evans told 4BR: "It was a pleasure to be part of the Bandstand tour which gave us the first opportunity to perform to an audience for over 16 months. It was a special moment for so many reasons."

The Bandstand tour was made possible with funds provided by Arts Council England and the Cultural Recovery Grant, and has been seen as a great success with messages of congratulations being received not only on the day of their visits, but also by email by eager new fans wanting to book tickets to the band's first post Covid-19 concerts.

We have been delighted by the response to the initiative. The tour represents a pathway to confidence allowing people to hear live music for the first time in 16 monthsBlack Dyke

Pathway to confidence

Reflecting on the success which has seen 11 performances from Queensbury to Bournemouth, Trevor Caffull, Chair of Black Dyke Band Trustees told 4BR: "We have been delighted by the response to the initiative.

The tour represents a pathway to confidence allowing people to hear live music for the first time in 16 months and we would particularly like to thank those who joined us such as Clifton & Lightcliffe, Ripon City, Tewit Youth, Delph, Barnsley Music Centre and the Boscombe Salvation Army band.

It was a musical roadmap that we explored and enjoyed every moment of."

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Harmen

4BR Tuesday Interview with Harmen Vanhoorne

July 20 • 4BR talks to Belgian cornet star making a name for himself as an inspirational conductor in New Zealand after leading North Shore Brass to an impressive podium finish at the recent National Championships.

Dyke

Black Dyke tour ends with warm confidence

July 20 • The Queensbury band's nationwide Bandstand Tour was warmly received on its last leg with Boscombe Salvation Army Band.

Brass in Cocnert

Brass in Concert draws made

July 20 • The competition draws for Brass in Concert Festival later this year have been made.

Mining

Bands back at the pit head

July 20 • Hammonds, Hade Edge and Lofthouse 2000 will provide the musical accompaniment for visitors at the National Mining Museum in Wakefield this weekend.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 20 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

Shipston Town Band

July 19 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

City of Hull Band

July 19 • City of Hull Band are seeking to appoint a first class Principal Cornet. The band has qualified for the National Finals at the RAH in October. We rehearse in custom built facilities beside the Humber Bridge on Sunday and Wednesday evenings.

Pro Cards »

David Barringer

BMus(Homs)
Conductor and Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top