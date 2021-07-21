                 

*
banner

News

Media boost for Proms in the Playground

Brass Bands England's school initiative gains a great boost of media coverage.

BBE Proms
  The initiative has gained a great media response

Wednesday, 21 July 2021

        

Brass Bands England's 'Proms in the Playground' initiative has already proven to be a great success.

Running from the 5th — 23rd July it has given many schools the opportunity to round off the school year on a positive note with many media outlets already picking up on some great news stories to shine a positive light on brass bands and youth music activity.

Inspire children

The initiative aims to inspire children to begin playing a brass instrument, and to support bands by finding the next generation of musicians.

The BBC Radio 4 'World at One' news programme featured music from a Kearsley Youth Band 'Proms in the Playground' performance in Bolton, along with an interview with BBE Brass Foundations Youth Specialist Helen Minshall.

Lasting memories

Presenter Jonny Dymond was certainly impressed, telling listeners that; "For many kids last year the end of school was a pretty miserable affair, devoid of the kind of events that might make for lasting memories. This year it will be very different."

In response Helen said: "There's nothing like a brass band. It was like Glastonbury this morning at our first school. The children were all on the field, and they got up to dance at one point! They all came out in their separate bubbles and were all able to join the show together."

The initiative has also featured in publications including the iNews paper and School House magazine, with iNews journalist, Will Hazell, writing: "With the coronavirus, music rooms and performance spaces have been eerily silent, hushed by social distancing restrictions.

But the silence is finally coming to an end. Communities across the country will explode into glorious sound emanating from some unconventional concert venues — our school playgrounds."

For many kids last year the end of school was a pretty miserable affair, devoid of the kind of events that might make for lasting memories. This year it will be very differentBBC Radio 4

More to come

Brass Bands England hopes that up to 100 performances will take place overall, with thousands of children, many who haven't played before, benefiting from the chance to experience a live musical performance.

One school is Cherry Tree Primary in Watford, where the school's Deputy Head Emma Hill said Covid has denied children many of the communal experiences that normally punctuate the year.

"We haven't even been able to have assemblies, which would be when you come together as a communityâ€¦ children haven't been able to go on school trips, which is really sad", she said.

"Proms in the Playground will provide the school with our one 'big event' that we'll have this year."

Brass Bands England now hopes to run the initiative again in July 2022.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE Proms

Media boost for Proms in the Playground

July 21 • Brass Bands England's school initiative gains a great boost of media coverage.

sTAGE

Venues fear Covid closing at short notice

July 21 • Venues across the country are reported to fearful of "closing down by stealth" as "hard to predict Covid" implications are crippling their ability to hold events and productions.

Harmen

4BR Tuesday Interview with Harmen Vanhoorne

July 20 • 4BR talks to Belgian cornet star making a name for himself as an inspirational conductor in New Zealand after leading North Shore Brass to an impressive podium finish at the recent National Championships.

Dyke

Black Dyke tour ends with warm confidence

July 20 • The Queensbury band's nationwide Bandstand Tour was warmly received on its last leg with Boscombe Salvation Army Band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 20 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

Shipston Town Band

July 19 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

City of Hull Band

July 19 • City of Hull Band are seeking to appoint a first class Principal Cornet. The band has qualified for the National Finals at the RAH in October. We rehearse in custom built facilities beside the Humber Bridge on Sunday and Wednesday evenings.

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top