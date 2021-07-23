Wantage up the pace on fund raising

Running, cycling and head shaving add to the fund raising activities of Wantage as they look to add extra space to their home.

The fund-raising activities of the Wantage Brass organisation have picked up pace — literally so with their latest events.

Four players will be running or cycling 10k on 4th September hoping to raise £1,000 in the process to boost the coffers.

Julia Trinder, Sam Wynne, Sara Jane Wallbridge, Alan Jones will wearing varying degrees of lycra for their efforts — which if the current weather is anything to go by, could make them break into quite a sweat!

Shave

In addition, Katie Hudson is doing a 'Brave the Shave' on the day — with Band Master Eileen Sykes clipping off her locks to help raise further funds.

All this follows the inaugural public performance of the Wantage Percussion Academy led by Steve 'Weenie' Jones from Cory Band.

Percussion additions

Spokesperson Julia Trinder told 4BR: "That was a fantastic event and was attended by the local Mayor! Steve's support, encouragement and comments were a huge boost of confidence to build on from our start just six weeks ago.

We are not stopping and everyone is giving their all to the fund raising efforts — running, cycling, head shaving — you name it and we will do it!"