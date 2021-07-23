Get a taste of all things Ghana

There is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Ghana this weekend in London.

There is a fantastic musical event to enjoy in London on the weekend when musicians and artists will meet in Trent Park, London, for 'Ghana in the Park' — the biggest and most colourful Ghanaian festival outside the country.

The cultural creative strings are being pulled by blockbuster rapper Sarkodie on

Saturday the 24th of July in an event supported by the Ghana High Commission UK and Ireland.

Food, art and music

As well as food and Art Exhibits there is a large music presence with previous performers including Mr Eazi, Fuse ODG, Maleek Berry, Chip, Kojo Funds, WRETCH 32, Tion Wayne and Sarkodie alongside Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Amerado, and D-Black; highlife crooner Kwabena Kwabena, Afropop artists S3fa, Camidoh, Gyakie, and Mr. Drew.

We are coming back with a bang and want to focus on a festival feel as the theme with more add-ons Dennis Tawiah

Advertisement

Heritage

Dennis Tawiah, CEO of promoters Akwaaba UK, told 4BR event will have all the needed security and health requirements in place.

"We are coming back with a bang and want to focus on a festival feel as the theme with more add-ons.

'Ghana Party in the Park' is an opportunity to showcase Ghana's rich cultural heritage and other traditional attributes as well as creating the enabling environment for all attendees to interact, network have fun".