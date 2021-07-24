                 

RNCM receives boost for green credentials

The Royal Northern College of Music will be a much greener, less carbon hungry place to learn, perform and visit in future.

  The grant is worth £3.4million

Saturday, 24 July 2021

        

RNCM receives £3.4million from Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme in partnership with GMCA

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) has announced that it has been awarded £3.4million from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS), working with the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) and funded by Salix.

Carbon footprint

The grant, part of the £78million distributed to organisations across the region, will provide the opportunity to vastly improve the quality and efficiency of its estate and develop a long term strategy to significantly lower its carbon footprint.

The project will be completed by March 2022. It will incorporate air source heat pump technology and a full roof replacement of the main building to improve its thermal efficiency as well as the installation of a solar PV array to generate electricity.

High efficiency chiller technology will provide heat recovery, whilst a new transformer for the main building and the development of a new energy metering infrastructure will monitor and record decarbonisation targets.

41% reduction

It is hoped the project will be supported by the development of a Heat Decarbonisation Plan, which will outline a strategy to deliver an ultimate zero goal target.

The RNCM has already taken significant steps to reduce its carbon footprint with changes to its Conference & Catering Department seeing recyclable packaging, containers, glasses and cups used as well as cooking oil sent to make bio-fuel.

The College now hopes to reduce its footprint further, with changes set to lower annual energy usage by 41%.

It is hoped the project will be supported by the development of a Heat Decarbonisation Plan, which will outline a strategy to deliver an ultimate zero goal target4BR

Environmentally friendly



Speaking about the project, students Beth Machell and Hoda Jahanpour, said: "Two years ago we founded RNCM Climate Action, a society with the aim of helping students and staff live more sustainably and for our college to become more environmentally friendly.

We have since organised a UK conservatoire-wide climate strike seeking change in our institutions. It means so much to us that student voices are heard at the RNCM. We look forward to working with college further and hope other conservatoires will follow the lead."

Carbon neutral

Speaking about the award Cllr Neil Emmott, GMCA Lead for the Green City-Region, added: "Greater Manchester's Five-Year Environment Plan set a target of becoming a carbon neutral city-region by 2038, and to meet our goals it is essential that the public sector leads the way and demonstrates what can be achieved."

        

RNCM receives boost for green credentials

