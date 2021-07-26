                 

*
banner

News

Dubai bound for Blaenavon MD

Conductor David Langley is to start a new chapter of his career in Dubai.

David Langley
  David will be heading to Dubai to teach

Monday, 26 July 2021

        

Blaenavon Town Band has said a fond farewell to Musical Director David Langley who is to relocate to Dubai to take up a post at a British International School.

Local lad

Born and bred in the Welsh valley town he has been associated with the band since the age of seven and was a product of its youth band as well as the Greater Gwent Music Service.

After gaining a BMus degree at Cardiff University and a PGCE at Bath Spa University until recently he taught at Monmouth Comprehensive School as well as conducting musical ensembles both in south Wales and in the west of England.

He conducted the band for short spells before he was appointed as permanent Musical Director in 2017, leading them in many community events as well as gaining a podium finish at the 2018 Welsh National Eisteddfod in Cardiff.

Cornerstone

A band spokesman told 4BR: "David has been a cornerstone of the organisation for over 20 years and everyone would like to extend their sincere thanks and best wishes for all he has achieved as he embarks on a new career.

We know he was particularly proud to be the latest in a line of local Musical Directors of his 'home town' band and there will always be a welcome for him with us in the future."

        

TAGS: Blaenavon Town

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BrookWright

Worldwide entries for BrookWright Composition Competition

July 26 • 92 small ensemble works will battle it out for the 2021 composer prize.

Fodens

Heroes to get an early preview in London

July 26 • Foden's Band will return to Regent Hall to preview the National test-piece alongside the composer in October.

running

On the road again...

July 26 • Three members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain management team are helping to raise funds for bursary awards by racking up the mileage...

Cross

Death of Gary Patterson

July 26 • The death has been announced of the respected teacher, educator and conductor.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 25 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

The Cobham Band

July 25 • Conductor - Our existing conductor moved back up north during lockdown but we are now back rehearsing. A fourth section SCABA band, we play bandstands, concerts and contest locally. We meet at 8pm each Monday and look forward to hearing from you

Crewe Brass

July 25 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass, Tenor Horn, & Solo Trombone. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top