On the road again...

Three members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain management team are helping to raise funds for bursary awards by racking up the mileage...

running
  The trio hope to keep on running to raise funds for the organisation

Monday, 26 July 2021

        

As the National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain prepare to meet for their summer courses, three members of the team are working extra hard putting in the miles (or kilometres as the case maybe).

Brett Baker (trustee), Mark Bromley (Chief Executive Officer) and Richard Milton (Operations Manager) having been collectively running 270 km to raise funds for National Youth Brass Band bursaries.

270 km

Brett Baker told 4BR: "The NYBBGB Bursary Fund is close to my heart as being a member of the band was such an important part of my life as a teenager and so it is of vital importance that we provide bursaries for talented young musicians to attend future courses.

I was inspired to set myself a running challenge and the 270km is the distance from our summer course this year in Repton to our 2022 summer course in Taunton."

Getting fitter

Meanwhile, CEO, Mark Bromley added: "It's been good fun doing this challenge and I've certainly got a little bit fitter! I have to admit though that we have all been a little competitive, both in terms of the distance run and the amount raised."

The team have now raised over £1,600 and will complete their run on the last day of the summer courses on August 7th — the date of the Youth Band concert.

The team have now raised over £1,600 and will complete their run on the last day of the summer courses on August 7th — the date of the Youth Band concert

Great commitment

Talking about the latest initiative, Funding Development Manager Louise Shaw told 4BR: "We are delighted that Brett, Mark and Richard are supporting the organisation in this way — it certainly shows a great commitment to the cause.

We also want to develop our work and support more young brass and percussion musicians become the soloists, teachers, conductors and music leaders of the future."

Support

If you would like to support the intrepid trio by making a donation, you can visit their fundraising page at: https://www.justgiving.com/team/NYBB-Bursary

For more information about making a donation to, or fundraising for, the NYBBGB please contact Louise Shaw at: louise.shaw@nybbgb.org.uk / 01223 737831.

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/

        

