                 

*
banner

News

Worldwide entries for BrookWright Composition Competition

92 small ensemble works will battle it out for the 2021 composer prize.

BrookWright
  Entries have been received from around the musical globe

Monday, 26 July 2021

        

The 2021 BrookWright International Brass Ensemble Composition Competition has attracted 92 entries from composers around the globe.

The competition was open to composers and arrangers of any age and nationality to write a short work for small brass ensemble with optional percussion

Judges

The judges, James Curnow, Dr Liz Lane and Paul Hindmarsh now have the task of selecting five pieces which will progress to the final. Follow-the-score videos will be created for each finalist, which will be posted at www.brookwrightmusic.com for two weeks, giving people the opportunity to vote for their favourite entry.

A 'Public Commendation Prize' will be awarded to the piece with the most 'likes' by Friday 20th August. The overall winner, decided by the judges, and 'Public Commendation Prize' winner will be announced on Monday 23rd August.

Quantity and quality

BrookWright Owner Andrew Wainwright told 4BR: "We are thrilled with the number and quality of entries which represent such a diverse collection of composers and arrangers from around the world.

I would like to thank all those who entered, and I wish them all the best of luck! Look out for updates about the competition in the coming weeks."

To find out more go to: www.brookwrightmusic.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BrookWright

Worldwide entries for BrookWright Composition Competition

July 26 • 92 small ensemble works will battle it out for the 2021 composer prize.

Fodens

Heroes to get an early preview in London

July 26 • Foden's Band will return to Regent Hall to preview the National test-piece alongside the composer in October.

running

On the road again...

July 26 • Three members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain management team are helping to raise funds for bursary awards by racking up the mileage...

Cross

Death of Gary Patterson

July 26 • The death has been announced of the respected teacher, educator and conductor.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 25 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

The Cobham Band

July 25 • Conductor - Our existing conductor moved back up north during lockdown but we are now back rehearsing. A fourth section SCABA band, we play bandstands, concerts and contest locally. We meet at 8pm each Monday and look forward to hearing from you

Crewe Brass

July 25 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass, Tenor Horn, & Solo Trombone. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you ! www.crewebrass.com

Pro Cards »

Howard J Evans

MA (Dist), Mus.B (hons), ARCM (hons), LRAM, LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, composer, arranger, tutor and pianist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top