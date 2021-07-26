Worldwide entries for BrookWright Composition Competition

92 small ensemble works will battle it out for the 2021 composer prize.

The 2021 BrookWright International Brass Ensemble Composition Competition has attracted 92 entries from composers around the globe.

The competition was open to composers and arrangers of any age and nationality to write a short work for small brass ensemble with optional percussion

Judges

The judges, James Curnow, Dr Liz Lane and Paul Hindmarsh now have the task of selecting five pieces which will progress to the final. Follow-the-score videos will be created for each finalist, which will be posted at www.brookwrightmusic.com for two weeks, giving people the opportunity to vote for their favourite entry.

A 'Public Commendation Prize' will be awarded to the piece with the most 'likes' by Friday 20th August. The overall winner, decided by the judges, and 'Public Commendation Prize' winner will be announced on Monday 23rd August.

Quantity and quality

BrookWright Owner Andrew Wainwright told 4BR: "We are thrilled with the number and quality of entries which represent such a diverse collection of composers and arrangers from around the world.

I would like to thank all those who entered, and I wish them all the best of luck! Look out for updates about the competition in the coming weeks."

To find out more go to: www.brookwrightmusic.com