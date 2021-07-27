Scottish Youth ready for face time

Over 100 talented young players will be meeting up face to face this weekend for a fantastic six day residential National Youth Band course.

Final preparations are underway for the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) six-day Summer residential course.

Supported through funding from Creative Scotland, it will start on Sunday 1st August at Strathallan School in Perthshire where just over 100 talented players will meet to make 'live' music.

Thrilled

An understandably thrilled SBBA President and NYBBS course coordinator Carrie Boax told 4BR: "This year we are celebrating our 63rd annual summer course and given the circumstances that young players have had to endure over the past 16 months or so it feels like the countdown to Christmas!"

The trio of NYBBS bands will be in the musical hands of Alan Fernie (Children's), John Boax (Reserve) and Ian Porthouse (Senior), with a special visit from Conductor Emeritus Richard Evans (above).

Concert

The musical fruits of the course will be shown to the public at a special end-of-course summer concert which will be live-streamed from the Strathallan Theatre on Friday 6th August (6.00pm).

Not surprisingly, Richard Evans for one is certainly looking forward to returning to the rostrum to inspire the next generation of Scottish talent.

"Ian Porthouse has been in touch and has intimated he wants the whole week concentrated on making music in the best possible way — with fun and hard work,"he said.

"I know he, John and Alan will do just that and they have chosen repertoire which underlines their intentions. This week will be one the young students will remember for a long time — and so will I!"

Course tutors will be Richard Poole, Sheona Wade, Brett Baker, Les Neish, Mark Landon, Gareth Bowman, Phillippa MacDougall, Charlie Farren, Caroline Farren, Stuart Black and Gary Williams.

Organised

In addition to full and sectional rehearsals, all players will be given the opportunity to participate in a variety of workshops which are being organised for additional musical development and enjoyment.

Carrie Boax added: "We are also mindful that the social aspect of safely coming together this year will be especially beneficial all our young students and so we have timetabled daily activities to address wellbeing, ranging from daily walks to soft archery and team sports, walk-in movies and quizzes."

Risk assessed

Strathallan School has been fully risk assessed for the course by SBBA Secretary Tom Allan and John Boax to ensure all health & safety requirements are met in full.

"Strathallan has a stringent set of mitigation measures in place for the protection of its staff and pupils and these will be followed by NYBBS house staff for the duration of the NYBBS course,"John said.

"Furthermore, SBBA has exclusive use of the school this year so keeping our young musicians safe and secure will be that much easier. A bubble system will mean that the timetable for each band will vary slightly as we ensure the wellbeing and safety of all of our members is given priority."