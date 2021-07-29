National Youth stay Well with new support

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has enjoyed the support of one of the UK's leading pharmacy chains to put on its summer residential courses.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has enjoyed support from Well Pharmacy, the UK's largest independent pharmacy chain to enable it to put on its 2021 Youth and Children's Band summer courses and outdoor concerts.

Well Pharmacy is providing a supply of NHS Lateral Flow Test (LFT) kits as well as donating Covid essential items including face masks and hand sanitisers for the residential courses taking place at Repton School in Derbyshire.

Concerts

The free outdoor concerts of the Children's Band and Youth Band take place on Friday 30th July and 7th August respectively.

Speaking about the exciting link, Katie Jacobs, CFO of Well Pharmacy told 4BR: "We are delighted to partner the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain to help them to safely run their summer courses.

Young people have been hugely impacted by the lockdowns — so supporting the charity by donating Covid essential items and making sure they have access to enough supply of NHS LFT kits to proactively test and keep people safe was something we were delighted to help and support with."

Grateful

In response, NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley, said: "We're grateful for the support and donation from Well Pharmacy, which help us offer our members a safe residential experience.

We hope as many people can join us for the two free concerts, which we hope will provide a wonderful experience for everyone involved."

Further information

Tickets to see Children's and Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain are free of charge and can be booked at: https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on

To make a donation towards the 2022 National Youth Brass Band Bursary Fund go to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/NYBBGBBursaryFund2022