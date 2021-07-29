Bands reminded of rejoicing in public

Bands have been reminded by the publishers of the British Open set-work of the performance rights associated with Edward Gregson's composition.

With the announcement that the 2021 British Open Championship has been postponed until January next year, the publishers of the commissioned set-work, 'The World Rejoicing' (Variations on a Lutheran Chorale) by Edward Gregson, have reminded bands about its performance rights.

Reminder

Andrew Baker of Morthanveld Publishing Ltd has sent the bands invited to compete at the Symphony Hall event a reminder that the work was commissioned specifically for the British Open as part of a consortium of five flagship European National Championship competitions — all of whom retain the rights to premiere performances.

This includes the British Open Championship which retains the rights to performances in the UK.

Decision

Andrew Baker told 4B4R: "Morthanveld Publishing entirely supports the contest management in their difficult, but entirely sensible decision.



I would like to take this opportunity to remind all bands that the test-piece was commissioned specifically for the British Open as part of a consortium of five flagship European competitions, and that it retains all rights to the UK premiere performance."

Not permitted

He added: "Public concert or contest performances of this work before the rescheduled British Open in January 2022 are therefore not permitted.

I am sure all bands will understand and respect these rights."