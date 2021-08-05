One Happy Wanderer

Bolton Wanderers will take to the pitch this season accompanied by the sounds of Paul Lovatt-Cooper's music.

Composer Paul Lovatt-Cooper is to help boost the promotion bid of Bolton Wanderers Football Club this coming season with a rousing composition to welcome the Sky Bet League One team onto the pitch at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Enter Our Heroes

The club commissioned 'Enter Our Heroes' after Paul, who is a life-long Wanderers fan, came up with the idea when he was renewing his season ticket.

He now hopes it will give both the team and the crowd a musical boost before kick-off — with the piece also giving fans to chance to voice their support too.

Boost

Paul told 4BR: "It's been such a difficult 18 months for everyone, but I wanted to try and give the team a boost ahead of what I think will be a great season for them.

There is a real buzz of optimism about the club and the fans are all eager to give the team extra support. That's why I came up with the idea in the recording studio — so the team can feel it as soon as they walk out of the tunnel.

As a lifelong fan I channelled all my passion into this new work and wanted to compose a piece of music that will help inspire and motivate both the players and the fans at the start of every game."

Passion

Bolton's Chairperson Sharon Brittan is certainly delighted it and added: "Music is very important to so many people, and when we first heard the composition, we were incredibly moved.

The passion he has put into this work is stunning and with supporters returning to the stadium for the first time in over 18 months, we felt it was important that a brand new piece of music was played as the players enter the pitch. I am sure everybody will love it."

Fitting soundtrack

That includes Wanderers manager Ian Evatt who said: "The passion Paul has for the club is clearly represented in this inspiring piece of music. I was fortunate to listen to it alongside my staff and we all loved it.

We are all looking forward to the start of the season and I know that this music will be a fitting soundtrack to our campaign."

'Enter Our Heroes' will be given its world premiere this coming Saturday as Wanderers entertain MK Dons for the first game of the new season.