Scottish Youth sets focus on concert climax

After a week of great music making and plenty of fun, the trio of National Youth Bands of Scotland are now focusing on Friday's special live streamed concert.

The trio of National Youth Bands of Scotland are currently enjoying themselves on their six-day course at Strathallan School in Perthshire.

Supported through funding from Creative Scotland, just over 100 talented players are being kept busy with plenty of music making and fun by conductors Alan Fernie (Children's), John Boax (Reserve) and Ian Porthouse (Senior), with a special visit from Conductor Emeritus Richard Evans.

Concert

The house staff have also ensured Covid-19 health and safety requirements have been put in place — with all the hard work being focused towards a special end-of-course summer concert which will be live-streamed from the Strathallan Theatre on Friday 6th August (6.00pm).

Geared for Friday

Speaking to 4BR, SBBA President Carrie Box said: "After last night's amazing silent disco, giving our youngsters the chance to switch off, rest the chops and have some much needed fun time together we are ready for our penultimate day of rehearsals.

This will be streamed on Facebook and a recording of the concert will be available to watch on the SBBA Youtube channel at a later date. We hope everyone enjoys it!"

SBBA President, Carrie Boax.

Principal Players



Following seating auditions on the first day of the course the principal positions were awarded to the following players.

Children's Band:

Cornet: Angus Paton

Flugel: Cara McFadzean

Horn: Izzi Stirling

Baritone: David Orr

Euphonium: Malcolm Ormrod

Trombone: Iris Deane

Tuba: Libby Hamilton

Percussion: Angus Crompton

Reserve Band:

Cornet: Cameron Hamilton

Flugel: Rachel Swan

Horn: Mae Barr

Baritone: Aiden Miller

Euphonium: Angus Ritchie

Trombone: Jamie Colville

EEb Tuba: Robert Riddiough

BBb Tuba: Adam Riddiough

Percussion: Scott Crumlish

Senior Band:

Cornet: Lauren Manning

Flugel: Rona Campbell and Libby Hunter

Horn: Andrew McMillan

Baritone: Charlie Boax

Euphonium: Scott Gilchrist

Trombone: Fraser Waddell

Tuba: Morgan Jones

Percussion: Hannah Davidson