Scottish Youth sets focus on concert climax

After a week of great music making and plenty of fun, the trio of National Youth Bands of Scotland are now focusing on Friday's special live streamed concert.

nybbs
  Its been smiles all week at Strathallan School

Thursday, 05 August 2021

        

The trio of National Youth Bands of Scotland are currently enjoying themselves on their six-day course at Strathallan School in Perthshire.

Supported through funding from Creative Scotland, just over 100 talented players are being kept busy with plenty of music making and fun by conductors Alan Fernie (Children's), John Boax (Reserve) and Ian Porthouse (Senior), with a special visit from Conductor Emeritus Richard Evans.

Concert

The house staff have also ensured Covid-19 health and safety requirements have been put in place — with all the hard work being focused towards a special end-of-course summer concert which will be live-streamed from the Strathallan Theatre on Friday 6th August (6.00pm).

Geared for Friday

Speaking to 4BR, SBBA President Carrie Box said: "After last night's amazing silent disco, giving our youngsters the chance to switch off, rest the chops and have some much needed fun time together we are ready for our penultimate day of rehearsals.

This will be streamed on Facebook and a recording of the concert will be available to watch on the SBBA Youtube channel at a later date. We hope everyone enjoys it!"

After a week of great music making and plenty of fun, the trio of National Youth Bands of Scotland are now focusing on Friday's special live streamed concert

Principal Players


Following seating auditions on the first day of the course the principal positions were awarded to the following players.

Children's Band:
Cornet: Angus Paton
Flugel: Cara McFadzean
Horn: Izzi Stirling
Baritone: David Orr
Euphonium: Malcolm Ormrod
Trombone: Iris Deane
Tuba: Libby Hamilton
Percussion: Angus Crompton

Reserve Band:
Cornet: Cameron Hamilton
Flugel: Rachel Swan
Horn: Mae Barr
Baritone: Aiden Miller
Euphonium: Angus Ritchie
Trombone: Jamie Colville
EEb Tuba: Robert Riddiough
BBb Tuba: Adam Riddiough
Percussion: Scott Crumlish

Senior Band:
Cornet: Lauren Manning
Flugel: Rona Campbell and Libby Hunter
Horn: Andrew McMillan
Baritone: Charlie Boax
Euphonium: Scott Gilchrist
Trombone: Fraser Waddell
Tuba: Morgan Jones
Percussion: Hannah Davidson

        

