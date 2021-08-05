Shirland provide that Riviera touch (via Mexico it seems)

                 

  The band has been enjoying themselves on their long overdue team holiday

Thursday, 05 August 2021

        

Members of Shirland Welfare Band have made the most of being able to finally make it to the English Riviera to enjoy their long overdue annual holiday.

The band originally booked their trip in August last year, but Covid-19 put a stop to their plans — until now.

35 players and supporters travelled to Torquay, with the band providing a quartet of great open-air concerts to entertain the holidaymakers.

Amazing

Spokesperson Judith Beckett told 4BR: "Entertaining again was amazing with the audience's really enjoying our live music. You can also see how much we enjoyed it all too!"

        

