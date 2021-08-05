Berwaerts recall

Trumpet star Jeroen Berwaerts is the latest Yamaha star to be interviewed by broadcaster Phoebe Eley.

Belgian trumpet star Jeroen Berwaerts is the latest Yamaha star to be interviewed in their popular Artist Insights podcast series.

Hosted by broadcaster Phoebe Eley it has already featured the likes of singer songwriter, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, saxophonist Hakon Erlandsen and trumpeter Louis Dowdeswell and baritone player Katrina Marzella.

This week Jeroen recalls the memorable concerts from an extraordinary career, provides unique insights into his practice routines and explains why you've always got to keep smiling.

Listen and subscribe here: https://yamaha.io/3gWl9dj

