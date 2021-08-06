                 

*
banner

News

Mode for... marks Kerwin anniversary with free legacy

Mode for... to offer a huge cache of music free of charge to bands as a celebration of what would have been co-founder's 60th birthday.

Kerwin
  Simon and Tabby set up Mode for... together

Friday, 06 August 2021

        

To celebrate what would have been the 60th birthday this weekend of Simon Kerwin, the co-founder of the successful publishing company Mode forâ€¦, his wife and business director, Tabby Kerwin has announced that to celebrate his life and musical legacy they will make a vast proportion of his output available to brass and concert bands free of charge.

For benefit

Tabby told 4BR: "Quite simply I want Simon's music to live forever. Mode forâ€¦ was set-up as a business for benefit rather than profit and the focus has always been on supporting others, especially brass band musicians.

This meant I wanted to make Simon's music as accessible as possible, and it seemed a perfect gift to celebrate his 60th birthday."

Future development

Tabby added: "Looking forward our development as a successful publisher for education and wellbeing publications is key and it is this area of beginner brass and youth and training band music on which we will focus."

Tabby revealed that the range will include 'Mode forâ€¦Brass!', 'Mode forâ€¦4 or More!' and 'Mode forâ€¦Band!' as well as the launch of a new VIP paid subscription service in 2022 where members will receive the 'Brass on the Mind' magazine and new music each month.

This meant I wanted to make Simon's music as accessible as possible, and it seemed a perfect gift to celebrate his 60th birthdayTabby Kerwin

Free

However, all the music for brass and concert band on the website composed or arranged by Simon, and which will be added to with new releases, will be available for FREE from 7th August."

To take advantage of the free music, simply visit the website at www.modefor.co.uk and follow the process to purchase by adding your details. Payment details or Paypal info may be requested, but no payment will be taken as the purchase price of free music is £0.00.

For more information contact Mode forâ€¦ via the website at www.modefor.co.uk or email modeforenquiry@gmail.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

tREDEAGR

Tredegar add to Wobplay Concert Series

August 6 • The Welsh champion can be enjoyed in a specially recorded concert performance at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea under Ian Porthouse — featuring guest soloist David Childs and four world premieres.

bbw

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

August 6 • The latest edition of the leading magazine is now out — and once again it's packed with essential reading, news, views and opinions.

cooperation

Co back home for future security

August 6 • The cooperation band has returned to the heart of their home city of Glasgow to help secure their future.

Bolsover

Bolsover green light with inclusive ethos

August 6 • The Bolsover Festival of Brass Championships go ahead with an emphasis on Covid-19 safety, support and inclusion.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Epping Forest Band - Proms on the Green

Sunday 8 August • On the green outside the Epping Forest District Council Civic Offices CM16 4BZ

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

August 6 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

Shipston Town Band

August 5 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Uppermill Band

August 3 • . UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Section Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We require a SOLO CORNET player to join Team UPPERMILL

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top