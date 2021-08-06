Mode for... marks Kerwin anniversary with free legacy

Mode for... to offer a huge cache of music free of charge to bands as a celebration of what would have been co-founder's 60th birthday.

To celebrate what would have been the 60th birthday this weekend of Simon Kerwin, the co-founder of the successful publishing company Mode forâ€¦, his wife and business director, Tabby Kerwin has announced that to celebrate his life and musical legacy they will make a vast proportion of his output available to brass and concert bands free of charge.





For benefit

Tabby told 4BR: "Quite simply I want Simon's music to live forever. Mode forâ€¦ was set-up as a business for benefit rather than profit and the focus has always been on supporting others, especially brass band musicians.

This meant I wanted to make Simon's music as accessible as possible, and it seemed a perfect gift to celebrate his 60th birthday."





Future development

Tabby added: "Looking forward our development as a successful publisher for education and wellbeing publications is key and it is this area of beginner brass and youth and training band music on which we will focus."

Tabby revealed that the range will include 'Mode forâ€¦Brass!', 'Mode forâ€¦4 or More!' and 'Mode forâ€¦Band!' as well as the launch of a new VIP paid subscription service in 2022 where members will receive the 'Brass on the Mind' magazine and new music each month.

Free

However, all the music for brass and concert band on the website composed or arranged by Simon, and which will be added to with new releases, will be available for FREE from 7th August."



To take advantage of the free music, simply visit the website at www.modefor.co.uk and follow the process to purchase by adding your details. Payment details or Paypal info may be requested, but no payment will be taken as the purchase price of free music is £0.00.



For more information contact Mode forâ€¦ via the website at www.modefor.co.uk or email modeforenquiry@gmail.com