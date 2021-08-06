Co back home for future security

The cooperation band has returned to the heart of their home city of Glasgow to help secure their future.

After a period of almost 10 years the cooperation band has moved back to their spiritual home in Glasgow.

The band have had something of roaming existence over the past couple of years due to various circumstances and have been grateful to the generosity of several bands in allowing them to use their facilities.

Covid-19 also proved to add to the challenges, but they hope that is now consigned to the past as they took their first musical steps at their new premises in the centre of the city,

Back and settled

A spokesperson for the band said "After a period of almost 10 years it's great to be back and settled in Glasgow.

The new hall in West Campbell Street is in the heart of the city, is very close to both railway and bus station's and has good parking facilities.

The acoustics are also very good, so this is a new chapter that opens exciting possibilities as well as allowing us to get some of the band's rich history back on the walls."

The new hall in West Campbell Street is in the heart of the city, is very close to both railway and bus station's and has good parking facilities spokesperson.

Advertisement

Future

The first rehearsal observed Covid-19 protocols, but with a further relaxation in the coming weeks and with players returning from holidays and their own practice breaks the spokesperson said they were planning for the future with confidence with summer engagements and the National Finals in London which they hope will go ahead.