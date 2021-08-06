Tredegar add to Wobplay Concert Series

The Welsh champion can be enjoyed in a specially recorded concert performance at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea under Ian Porthouse — featuring guest soloist David Childs and four world premieres.

The Wobplay.com platform continues its critically acclaimed 'Concert Series' with its latest offering from Welsh champion, Tredegar.

Recorded in the superb acoustic surroundings of the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea, the band provides music from Richard Strauss to Peter Graham under the direction of Ian Porthouse.

Special guest

Special guest soloist David Childs is on stunning form with 'Brillante' and the 'Lament' from 'Stabat Mater' by the renowned Welsh composer Karl Jenkins who lives only a few miles from the hall.

He also takes time out to talk to Ian Porthouse about his family's connection to the band which stretches back to his grandfather John Childs.

Solo features come from principal cornet Dewi Griffiths on 'Glorious Ventures', soprano, Ian Roberts on 'La Califfa' and rising horn star Ross Dunne with the 'Finale' from the Haydn 'Cello Concerto'.

In addition, there is a wonderful flugel horn duet, 'The Wind Beneath My Wings' where Dewi is joined by Will Norman.

World premieres

With a reputation for musical adventure even at a time of Covid-19 restrictions, the band features no fewer than four world premieres in Eriks Esenvald's 'Only in Sleep' arranged by Phillip Littlemore and Paul Hindmarsh's realisation of 'Rhosymedre' by Vaughan Williams.

The band's own 'in-house' team of Andy Austin and Ryan Richards showcase their arranging talents with the opening 'Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare' and Saucedo's 'American Barndance'.

The concert, which was recorded with Covid-19 protocols in place, concludes with Peter Graham's uplifting 'Renaissance'.

To enjoy go to: www.wobplay.com

Programme:

1. Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare (Richard Strauss arr. Andy Austin)

2. Only in Sleep (Eriks Esenvalds arr. Phillip Littlemore)

3. Glorious Ventures (Peter Graham)

Soloist: Dewi Griffiths

4. The Wind Beneath My Wings (Jeff Silbar & Larry Henley arr. Stephen Bulla)

Soloists: Dewi Griffiths & Will Norman

5. Brillante (Peter Graham)

Guest Soloist: David Childs

6. Lament from Stabat Mater (Karl Jenkins arr. Robert Childs & Andrew Wainwright)

Guest Soloist: David Childs

7. Ian Porthouse in conversation with David Childs

8. American Barndance (Richard Saucedo arr. Ryan Richards)

9. La Califfa (Morricone arr. Stuart Pullin)

Soloist: Ian Roberts

10. Rhosymedre (Vaughan Williams arr. Paul Hindmarsh)

11. Finale from the Cello Concerto (Haydn arr. Owen Farr)

Soloist: Ross Dunne

12. Renaissance (Peter Graham)