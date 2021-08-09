A level music in danger of extinction

New research paints a bleak picture for the survival of A level music in state schools if current trends continue.

A new report has suggested that there is a possibility that if current rates of decline continue, A level music provision in state schools could all but disappear by 2033.

The research undertaken by Dr Adam Whittaker of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Professor Martin Fautley at Birmingham City University alongside the Birmingham Music Education Research Group, found that the music education in the state sector continues to suffer as a result of cuts to funding.

Data

The discussion paper report entitled, 'A-level music decline and disadvantage attainment gaps' builds on previous research by the Education Policy Institute into data for local authorities in the Midlands region combined with publicly available data on A level entries since 2020.

The proportion of A level music students as a percentage of the A Level population in the region was around 1%.



The extrapolation of the research showed that whilst the percentage of pupils taking A level music in independent schools had steadily grown in the period 2013/14 to 2017/18, it had fallen in the state sector.

Disadvantaged

Of great concern was that as shown in previous research, it was pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds that could suffer most.

The report stated: "Based on our previous analysis of A-level data, the opportunity to study A-level music seems likely to end first for those children who are at a disadvantage, especially as we are seeing a decline in both the number of pupils being entered and the number of schools running the qualification."

The report showed that in 2010 over 10,000 pupils took A level music — yet by 2020 it was well under 6,000.

If the trend continued, it showed that the figure could reach negligible levels within a decade.

Cause for concern

The report states: "This trajectory is a cause for concern, not least because the children who would take A-level music in 2033 are already in primary schools now.

Whilst we are aware that we have only undertaken analysis of entry data in areas local to us in Birmingham, nonetheless similar patterns are likely to be discerned throughout the country. To facilitate action and inspire debate to address this issue quickly, we offer questions to stimulate thinking and discussions for key stakeholders."

They added: "Given the more precarious position of KS5 music in many disadvantaged schools, there are significant knock-on implications on the wider landscape of musical activity in these school contexts."

Concerning level

In an article written by journalist Lucy Thraves on the Classical-Music.uk website Dr Adam Whitaker is reported as stating: "We know from trends in A-level uptake over the last few years that the number of pupils taking A-level music has fallen to a very concerning level.

We are now in a position where there are parts of the country with very limited access to A-level music or, in some cases, no access at all."

He added: "Children can't choose a qualification that isn't offered to them. What is the child who wants to take A-level music to do if the nearest school offering it is 30 miles away?

We need A-level music, and other specialist subjects, to be offered in a range of schools right across a local authority area. This is important as A-level music can support young musicians to pursue music in higher education and their future careers, including as the next generation of music educators."

Read article and report

To read the article go to: https://www.classical-music.uk/

To read the report go to: https://bcuassets.blob.core.windows.net/docs/a-level-report-290621-pdf-132695100641559063.pdf