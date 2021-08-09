RNCM welcomes new percussion tutors

Two leading percussion performers add to the tutor rota at the Royal Northern College of Music

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) has announced the appointment of Paul Turner and Emil Kuyumcuyan as Tutor in Timpani and Visiting Tutor in Snare Drum respectively.

Paul and Emil

For the past 25 years, Paul (left) has been Principal Timpanist with the BBC Philharmonic. Prior to this, he was Principal Timpanist with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra as well as appearing with numerous orchestras and ensembles including the London Symphony, BBC Symphony, Royal Philharmonic and London Mozart Players.

Emil tours internationally as a solo percussionist with Les Percussions de Strasbourg, and as a guest performer with ensembles including Ensemble Intercontemporain, Orchestre Nationale de France, Slagwerk Den Haag, and the Staatsorchester Stuttgartt.

He has won several competitions and awards and has given masterclasses at international conservatoires including the Tchaikovsky Conservatoire Moscow and Shanghai Conservatoire. He is currently Percussion Tutor at the Conservatoire de Laval and has composed several works for percussion.

Expertise and vision

Speaking about the appointments, Simone Rebello, Director of Percussion at the RNCM, said: "I'm delighted to be welcoming Paul and Emil, two world-class performers and educators into the team, bringing their expertise and vision to the department and to our extensive programme of percussion studies."