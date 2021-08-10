                 

News

British Youth Band Association set for long awaited return

It has not only been the brass band movement that is making arrangements to return to the performance stage.

Youth Band
  The British Youth Band Association is also making its long overdue post Covid-19 return

Tuesday, 10 August 2021

        

It is not only the brass band world that is preparing to make a long-awaited return to concert and contest platforms, with news that the British Youth Band Association (BYBA) has announced details for a live event to be held in Leicester on Sunday 12th September.

It will mark the first live show for the UK's marching arts since March 2020.

Entertaining day

Communications Chair, Luke Taylor told 4BR: "28 member bands have been invited to perform, which should make for an entertaining day of live music. They have also been invited to have their own stalls."

Whilst the main emphasis will still be on performance, the BYBA is also hoping that the event can help give the social side of the movement a timely boost.

In an initiative to help bands financially the event has dispensed with entry fees, whilst admission will also be free for anyone who wishes to come along and enjoy the experienceBYBA

No scores, no fees

Luke added: "A timetable will be devised to allow bands to watch, enjoy and support the other performances. There will also be no scoring on the day; a decision aimed to remove contesting rivalries and to encourage budding friendships between bands."

In an initiative to help bands financially the event has dispensed with entry fees, whilst admission will also be free for anyone who wishes to come along and enjoy the experience."

        

