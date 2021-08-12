Sykes takes baton at SW Comms

Stephen Sykes has been appointed the new Musical Director of SW Comms Band

Devon based SW Comms Band has announced the appointment of Stephen Sykes as its new Musical Director.

The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama graduate is a Licentiate of Trinity College London and has gained widespread acclaim during his playing career with highly successful tenures at some of the leading bands in the UK as well as at the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

Earlier in his playing career he won the BBC Radio 2 'Brass Soloist of the Year' title as well as the 'Best Instrumentalist' at the British Open.

Excited

He has undertaken a wide profile base of professional engagements with the likes of the Royal Philharmonic, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, BBC Philharmonic, Welsh National Opera, BBC NOW amongst others.

A spokesperson stated: "The band are excited to be working with Stephen and look forward to growing together."