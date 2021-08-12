Conductor's Association looking to appeal

The Brass Band Conductors' Association is looking for to appeal to current and potential future members.

4BR has been informed that the Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) is looking at how it can best engage with and serve the conducting community, both members and those who haven't yet considered joining the organisation.

To inform them of opinions they have produced a short online survey to capture views and ideas.

Listening

Speaking about the survey, Chairperson James Holt said: "BBCA is very keen to appeal to brass band conductors everywhere.

It is vital that we are relevant, listening to our members and the conducting community to ensure we are providing the support and services needed to help conductors and brass bands excel in what they do."

He added: "The survey is short and straightforward, and we look forward to looking at the views. As an added incentive, the names of two survey participants will be drawn at random to each win a year's free membership of BBCA and Brass Bands England."

The closing date is Monday 13th September.

Complete survey

To complete the survey go to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScS0uPsoGYnzzcJ2dAwBOZoJyEotFrm5pbNweVyyYrd3BW5iw/viewform