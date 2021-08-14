Fantastic return for Kirkbymoorside

                 

  The bands are back and spaced out to ensure they can all play!

Saturday, 14 August 2021

        

Kirkbymoorside Town Band has made its long-awaited return to community music making after a 16-month long hiatus.

The last time its senior band performed was in March 2020 just days after the North of England Regional Championships. The implications of Covid-19 soon meant that the organisation was unable to offer the opportunity for its five bands to rehearse — with 120 players of all ages affected.

Proud history

Looking back through the band's proud history, not even the Boer, First and Second World Wars stopped the band in its tracks, but Covid-19 did.

However, thanks to the tremendous work of players and supporters, the band moved its activities on-line and started a vibrant social media presence of practice, lessons, quizzes, competitions and masterclasses.

However, those days are now also being consigned to history as its Beginner, Learner, Training, Community and Senior Bands have now returned to the bandroom and 'live' rehearsals with workable Covid protocols in place.

No worries!

Community Band conductor, Emma Smailes told 4BR: "As a group we were the ones that had to endure the longest break, so I was worried the impact this might have on attendances when we returned.

I shouldn't have though! I arrived 20 minutes early and already there was a socially distanced queue outside waiting for me. I could have cried!"

Although the organisation lost a few members, the collective response has meant the return has given everyone a huge boost of confidence.

Emma added: "Part of that was down to our 'Summer School' initiative, which was the brainchild of our Musical Director Sarah Woodward and our Training Band Leader Jeanette Kendall.

Kirkbymoorside is a small rural community in North Yorkshire with a big heart and a brilliant band organisation. And we are all so proud to be back playing music together againEmma Smailes

Huge success

It has been a huge success. The offer of a free instrument and tuition with no obligation to join has seen the bandhall filled with 49 new players — from soprano to Eb tuba! 15 are returning players and 34 are brand new.

It's been brilliant. After such a long time with no sound of brass, we are now filling the air.

Kirkbymoorside is a small rural community in North Yorkshire with a big heart and a brilliant band organisation. And we are all so proud to be back playing music together again."

        

