New signings at Flowers

The Butlins Champion adds to its ranks as it prepares for a busy return to the stage.

Flowers
  A new set of players will take to the stage with Flowers on their return

Saturday, 14 August 2021

        

Flowers Band has announced new signings and personnel moves as they look forward to their appearances at the major championship finals in London and Gateshead later in the year.

Signings

Steph Ayton joins on solo cornet with Josie Allen moving up to the repiano seat and Claire Cooke joining on 2nd cornet.

Lara Jones joins on 1st horn with Ruth Mellor taking on the 2nd baritone duties. Peter Richards comes in on bass trombone with Tony Whittingham taking on the caretaker Eb bass role in the short term.

It has also meant farewells being said to Sheila Allen, John Jemmet, Jasper Dommet, James Harris and Carlton Sykes who decided to take on new challenges during lockdown.

Now we welcome a new set of players with the same outlook and determination for success for what promises to be an exciting period for the bandPaul Holland

Looking forward

Speaking with MD Paul Holland, he told 4BR that he is looking forward to the return with a band eager to once again makes it mark at major events.

"It has been a frustrating time for everyone in the banding world and especially for Flowers as we have taken a proactive approach to the changes Covid imposed.

It has meant that we have lost some players and my thanks got to them for their contribution and commitment over the years in many cases.

Now we welcome a new set of players with the same outlook and determination for success for what promises to be an exciting period for the band."

        

