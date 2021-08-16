Death of Colin Morrison

4BR has been informed of the death of the respected player and administrator Colin Morrison.

4BR has been informed of the death of the respected player and administrator Colin Morrison who died peacefully in his sleep on 22nd July.

Colin was a life-long and active member of the banding community as a player and as a valued member of contesting organisations and representative bodies.

Long association

Living in South Essex, Colin was a member of the Tilbury band. Through them he became involved in scaba (Southern Counties Band Association) as well as the former London & Home Counties Association and COSEBBA.

During his long association with banding Colin also served the former British Federation of Brass Bands and Pontins Championships — his hard work and professionalism backed by a dry wit, friendliness and the occasional desire to wear a kilt!

In recent years, Colin remained a stalwart and valued member of the scaba team and London & Southern Counties Regional Committee along with his wife Sybil and was unfailingly supportive of the Southern Counties Youth Band (SCYB). He also continued to play and support learners in his local band, Grays Town Band.

Honoured

Colin and Sybil were honoured by scaba for 50 years service to the brass band movement with a presentation at the 2017 Entertainments contest — although it was remarked that they had passed that figure some time before!

A scaba spokesperson told 4BR: "A brass band man to his core, Colin will be sadly missed as loyal team player and a true gentleman. Rest in Peace our friend, you'll stay loud and proud in our memories."

Colin was supported by his wonderful wife Sybil and two sons, Bruce and Andrew.

Funeral details

The funeral will be held at the South Essex Crematorium (RM14 2UY) on Wednesday 18th August at 12 noon. Refreshments will then be served at Thurrock Rugby Club (RM16 2QH).

For catering purposes could you please let Colin's family know via secretary@scaba.co.uk if you are intending to attend.

The funeral service will also be lived streamed, and the family have requested donations to St Luke's Hospice in lieu of flowers. Details of the web stream and how to donate will follow in due course.