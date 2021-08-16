Staycation success for Youth Brass 2000

A great mini tour to London saw Youth Brass 2000 entertain the crowds under the baton of MD, Chris Jeans.

Youth Brass 2000 has returned to action in the best way possible — with a tour.

Over the years the award-winning organisation has exported its musical talents to the continent with Italy, Spain, Austria and France stamped on their music-making passports.

However, Covid-19 scuppered any European plans for 2020 and 2021, although with their ingrained sense of determination and a fantastic ability to get organised almost at a drop of a crochet they decided for a 4 day 'staycation' tour this year — and headed to London instead.

With all appropriate Covid-19 protocols observed, the band headed to their hotel base near Hyde Park last week with three concert appearances lined-up in Queen's Park in Brent; Clapham Common, and Dulwich Park — the latter the first public performance by any musical organisation held there for 18 months.

And with good weather added to the mix, enthusiastic audiences attended all three concerts to enjoy the band's usual eclectic mix of repertoire under the baton of MD, Chris Jeans.

The band certainly enjoyed themselves on stage, with solo spots, film and easy listening favourites brought together — topped by Chairman, Don 'The Diamond' Collins, leading the vocals on 'Sweet Caroline'.

Away from the concerts, the youngsters also had the opportunity to enjoy some of the sights of the capital with a Thames riverboat cruise and a trip on the London Eye.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The annual tour is always a great opportunity for the newer members to see what Youth Brass 2000 is all about, and to create new friendships — and this year's tour was perhaps more important in that regard than most.

Sadly, it also marked the time when older members leave to pursue further education or careers, but we were delighted we were able to make sure they left on a high with their friends after the last 18 months of uncertainty and limited opportunities to perform."

Reflecting on the success of the tour, Youth Brass 2000 Chairman, Don Collins added: "After having to cancel last year's tour and our 2021 European trip due to Covid-19, we felt we had to do something to get the band together and give them the opportunity to perform, so the idea of a UK-based tour was born.

My thanks must go to everyone involved for making this trip such a memorable experience. It was also lovely to see some of our former players who are now London based come to say hello and even play in our last concert".