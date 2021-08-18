Wareham connection at Hyde ends

The musical partnership between Andy Wareham and Hyde Band has come to an agreed end.

Thanks

Speaking about the decision he told 4BR: "I would like to thank Hyde Band committee for the trust they have placed in me over the past two years, as well as the opportunity it gave to work and learn from professional conductor Nigel Seaman, who I am sure will take the band even further forward."

He added: "The band has moved forward from the difficult stage of rebuilding to a period of stability, even with the challenges of the recent pandemic.

I am very proud that I leave the band in a much better position and that they will continue its good work musically as well as a fine organisation. I wish them all well for the future."

Bright future

In response a band spokesperson added: "All of us at Hyde would like to wish Andy all the best in what we feel, will be a very bright future.

Andy has worked alongside our professional MD Nigel Seaman with keenness and gusto and he leaves us in a very good state to carry on our progress."