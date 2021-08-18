                 

*
banner

News

Wareham connection at Hyde ends

The musical partnership between Andy Wareham and Hyde Band has come to an agreed end.

Andy Wareham
  The busy composer enjoyed his time with Hyde Band

Wednesday, 18 August 2021

        

4BR has been informed that the musical partnership between composer and conductor Andy Wareham and Hyde Band has come to an end by mutual agreement.

Thanks

Speaking about the decision he told 4BR: "I would like to thank Hyde Band committee for the trust they have placed in me over the past two years, as well as the opportunity it gave to work and learn from professional conductor Nigel Seaman, who I am sure will take the band even further forward."

He added: "The band has moved forward from the difficult stage of rebuilding to a period of stability, even with the challenges of the recent pandemic.

I am very proud that I leave the band in a much better position and that they will continue its good work musically as well as a fine organisation. I wish them all well for the future."

Bright future

In response a band spokesperson added: "All of us at Hyde would like to wish Andy all the best in what we feel, will be a very bright future.

Andy has worked alongside our professional MD Nigel Seaman with keenness and gusto and he leaves us in a very good state to carry on our progress."

        

TAGS: Hyde

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Violet

Violet colours Gregson Concerto

August 18 • The Belgian cornet star has just recorded a new transcription of Edward Gregson's 'Cornet Concerto' with piano accompaniment.

Borders

Borders Entertainment looking for entrants

August 18 • The popular Borders Entertainment Contest is looking for a dozen bands to fill the day with great music making in Langholm in November.

bbca

Conductors Association looking for online connections

August 18 • The Brass Band Conductors' Association will be hosting a special networking session next month — with the chance to air your views.

Bolsover

Revised time table set for Bolsover Festival of Brass

August 18 • The has been a change in some of the timing schedules for bands taking part in the Bolsover Festival of Brass Championships in October.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

The Wigston Band

August 17 • The Wigston Band is looking for new members to join on cornet, euphonium, trombone and percussion. We are a friendly second section band and would love to welcome some new members into one of these positions (negotiable).

Milton Keynes Brass

August 16 • Applications are invited for a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required..

Ashton under Lyne Band

August 12 • TENOR TROMBONE: A vacancy has arisen on 2nd trombone. We are a progressive band and we rehearse once a week on Monday nights 8-10pm in our own band room. We have a good number of concerts already in the diary for 2021 and into 2022 aswell

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top