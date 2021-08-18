Conductors Association looking for online connections

The Brass Band Conductors' Association will be hosting a special networking session next month — with the chance to air your views.

The Brass Band Conductors' Association (BBCA) will host an online networking session on Tuesday 21st September, offering the opportunity for people to find out more about their work and how they may benefit bands.

BBCA's local Area Representatives and Executive Committee will be on hand to provide advice and answer questions in respect to the Association's support offer available to conductors. There will also be news and updates on BBCA activity and future plans.

Conducting survey

The event will also announce details of the feedback from their recent national Conducting Survey, which is still open for people to register their views and opinions.

The survey offers a chance for both members and non-members to register their say on key issues of brass band conducting and to help shape the future of the support offer for the conducting community. It will remain open until Monday 13th September.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news11082021-1027/bbca-seeks-opinion-the-front

Support network

BBCA Chairperson, James Holt, told 4BR: "One of the key benefits that the BBCA can offer conductors is a support network — a place for conductors to meet, collaborate and discuss in what is ordinarily an isolated role.

Member events such as this are designed to engage, inspire and provoke discussion, bringing together the vast array of experiences of our membership.

We hope that conductors will enjoy this chance to get together virtually ahead of what I'm sure will be a busy return to live events, projects and performances."

Register

Those wishing to participate in the BBCA Virtual Networking Event must register for BBCA membership in order to be eligible to attend.

You can find information on joining the BBCA or view the full range of BBCA member benefits on offer by visiting the Brass Bands England website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=10

The Zoom session will take place 7.00pm — 8.30pm on 21st September, and places can be booked via the Brass Bands England website.