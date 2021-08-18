Borders Entertainment looking for entrants

The popular Borders Entertainment Contest is looking for a dozen bands to fill the day with great music making in Langholm in November.

It has been announced that the popular Borders Entertainment Contest will this year take place on Saturday 6th November at the Buccleuch Centre in Langholm.

The Scottish Borders Brass Band Association is inviting bands from Sections 2, 3 and 4 to register their interest in entering the competition which will be hosted at the fully accessible and licensed venue.

To enter:

Those wishing to take part should contact Contest Secretary, Christine Calvert at kernigal@me.com

The SBBBA committee has made the decision that the contest will be capped at 12 bands so entry will be on a first come, first served basis.

"We are also discussing the Coronavirus rules for the day and will produce a document to all bands interested on how we will ensure that everyone attending feels safe,"explained Christine. "We look forward to welcoming bands to Langholm in November."