                 

*
banner

News

Borders Entertainment looking for entrants

The popular Borders Entertainment Contest is looking for a dozen bands to fill the day with great music making in Langholm in November.

Borders
  The contest will take place at the excellent Buccleuch Centre in Langholm.

Wednesday, 18 August 2021

        

It has been announced that the popular Borders Entertainment Contest will this year take place on Saturday 6th November at the Buccleuch Centre in Langholm.

The Scottish Borders Brass Band Association is inviting bands from Sections 2, 3 and 4 to register their interest in entering the competition which will be hosted at the fully accessible and licensed venue.

To enter:

Those wishing to take part should contact Contest Secretary, Christine Calvert at kernigal@me.com

The SBBBA committee has made the decision that the contest will be capped at 12 bands so entry will be on a first come, first served basis.

"We are also discussing the Coronavirus rules for the day and will produce a document to all bands interested on how we will ensure that everyone attending feels safe,"explained Christine. "We look forward to welcoming bands to Langholm in November."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Violet

Violet colours Gregson Concerto

August 18 • The Belgian cornet star has just recorded a new transcription of Edward Gregson's 'Cornet Concerto' with piano accompaniment.

Borders

Borders Entertainment looking for entrants

August 18 • The popular Borders Entertainment Contest is looking for a dozen bands to fill the day with great music making in Langholm in November.

bbca

Conductors Association looking for online connections

August 18 • The Brass Band Conductors' Association will be hosting a special networking session next month — with the chance to air your views.

Bolsover

Revised time table set for Bolsover Festival of Brass

August 18 • The has been a change in some of the timing schedules for bands taking part in the Bolsover Festival of Brass Championships in October.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Friday 3 September • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

The Wigston Band

August 17 • The Wigston Band is looking for new members to join on cornet, euphonium, trombone and percussion. We are a friendly second section band and would love to welcome some new members into one of these positions (negotiable).

Milton Keynes Brass

August 16 • Applications are invited for a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly, sociable 1st section band based in Milton Keynes and rehearse in a well ventilated space on Tuesday evenings, 7:45pm-10:00pm, with additional rehearsals scheduled as required..

Ashton under Lyne Band

August 12 • TENOR TROMBONE: A vacancy has arisen on 2nd trombone. We are a progressive band and we rehearse once a week on Monday nights 8-10pm in our own band room. We have a good number of concerts already in the diary for 2021 and into 2022 aswell

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top