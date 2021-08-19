New trio take wing at Fairey

The Fairey Band has announced a trio of new signings as they look towards their full time performance return.

The Fairey Band has announced the arrival of a trio of new signings as they look towards a return to the concert and contest stage.

Ciaran Young joins on solo baritone, with Tommy Tynan coming in on tuba and Patrick Cooke joining the trombone section.

Delighted

Speaking about the new appointments, Musical Director Adam Cooke told 4BR: "I'm delighted that Ciaran, Tommy and Paddy have joined us.

They are a trio of highly experienced and talented musicians and have already made a big contribution to the band's return to the concert stage, including as part of our recent Best of Brass programme.

I'm looking forward to working with them as we return to events over the coming months."

New trio

Ciaran studied at the RNCM and has a wealth of experience playing for Black Dyke, Ransomes, Thoresby Colliery, Carlton Main Frickley and more recently Brighouse & Rastrick where he played for a decade helping them to three National titles.

Tommy Tynan has also gained extensive experience from Marsden Silver, the Halle Youth Orchestra and NYBBGB, where he won the Katie Ogden Solo Award and the Tom Atkinson Memorial Award.

More recently he played for Grimethorpe and Oldham (Lees) bands. He is currently completing his BMus at the University of Huddersfield and studying tuba with Les Neish.

Patrick Cooke currently a student of the RNCM. He was the very first under 18 candidate to achieve an ARSM diploma in the North-West. His performance highlight to date was the opportunity to perform overseas at the Central Park Bandshell in New York.