Festival help for Band Manager software

A new software programme aimed at helping players and band librarians is currently be developed with the help of Festival Brass Band in Belgium

Festival
  The software programme is aimed at helping both players and hard working band librarians

Friday, 20 August 2021

        

The Belgian top-flight Festival Brass Band is to work with leading computer company Codewolf to help develop new software entitled, Band Manager, which it is hoped will help change the busy lives of brass band players and especially, band librarians.

Digitalise

During the development process, Festival Brass enjoyed the opportunity to test and adjust the software which currently offers a platform to digitalise a band's library of music.

It is also hoped that in the near future other functionalities will be added so that each band member has his own account to access digital downloads.

We are very enthusiastic about this newly developed software which is user friendly and adds value to our way of workingFestival Brass Band

Enthusiastic

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are very enthusiastic about this newly developed software which is user friendly and adds value to our way of working.

It allows us to reduce the amount of copies and invokes the individual responsibility of the band members to always bring the right scores with them."

They added: "We would like to thank Bavo Ketels who developed Band Manager from the ground up and really listened to our remarks. We think this could become a widely used platform across the banding-world."

More information

More information can be found at: www.bandmanager.be

        

