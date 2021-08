You can hear the A4 Brass Quartet on Classic FM this afternoon with a track from their latest CD release.

The ensemble, which comprises Jamie Smith, Jonathan Bates, Mike Cavanagh and Chris Robertson has just released its second CD album, entitled 'Mosaic' on the SOMM Recordings label.

They can be heard performing Edward Elgar's 'Salut d'Amour' arranged by Jonathan at around 3.20pm with 'Classic FM Requests' presenter Anne Marie Minhall.